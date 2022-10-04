Search Continues For California Baby, Parents and Uncle Kidnapped at Gunpoint

Sheriff's officials in central California released photos of a possible suspect in the kidnapping of four members of a family, including an 8-month-old child.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said the child's mother, father and uncle were taken against their will at gunpoint from a business in the city of Merced on Monday.

Sheriff Vern Warnke said the kidnapper has made no ransom demands or contact of any kind.

“We have a low-life out there that kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her mom, her dad and her uncle,” Warnke said in the statement Monday night. “We have no motivation behind it, we just know that they are gone.”

Deputies are searching Merced and surrounding areas for the baby, Aroohi Dheri; the child’s mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

The sheriff's department released two still images from surveillance footage of a possible suspect and asked for the public's help in identifying the man. He's seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts and a light blue disposable face mask.

The sheriff said detectives believe the suspect destroyed unspecified evidence in an attempt to cover his tracks.