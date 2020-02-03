Kobe Bryant

Remains of Kobe Bryant, Other Victims of Helicopter Crash Released to Families

According to the coroner's office, the remains of all nine victims were released to their families.

By City News Service

NBCLA

The remains of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were released by the coroner's office Monday along with those of the seven others killed in the helicopter crash in Calabasas last week.

According to the coroner's office, the remains of all nine victims were released to their families.

U.S. & World

Iowa caucuses 2 hours ago

‘A Mess’: Democrats’ Results in Iowa Delayed by Tech Troubles

Iowa caucuses 3 hours ago

With Chaos in Iowa and NH on Horizon, Dems Thank Supporters

In addition to Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, killed in the crash were:
-- Ara Zobayan, 50, the instrument-rated pilot who was flying the helicopter;
-- John Altobelli, 56, the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, along with his 46-year-old wife, Keri, and their 14-year-old daughter Alyssa, a teammate of Gianna;
-- Sarah Chester, 45, and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, who also played with Gianna and Alyssa; and
-- Christina Mauser, 38, an assistant coach to Bryant on the Mamba Sports Academy team.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Kobe BryantKobe Bryant Helicopter Crash
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us