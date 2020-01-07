Mar-a-Lago

Police, Secret Service Mum After an Incident at Mar-a-Lago

The president and his family were not at Mar-a-Lago on Monday

There was an unspecified incident involving the Secret Service at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, but authorities would not say Tuesday what happened.

Palm Beach police records show officers were called to Mar-a-Lago on Monday night to assist the Secret Service but most of the report is redacted, including the name of the individual who was contacted.

Police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said the Secret Service is the lead investigative agency and his department has no comment. The Secret Service asked that a request for comment be submitted by email. It did not immediately respond to the email.

The president and his family were not at Mar-a-Lago on Monday. They had left the club Sunday for Washington, D.C., after spending the previous two weeks at the resort.

