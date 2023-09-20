Bodycam video shows moments after Florida Amazon driver was bitten by ‘highly venomous' rattlesnake

New bodycam video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured the moments after an Amazon delivery driver was bitten by a "highly venomous" rattlesnake in Florida.

The incident occurred Monday evening as the driver was delivering a package in Palm City.

Bodycam footage shows a Martin County deputy rendering aid as the 21-year-old driver sat on the sidewalk.

"Here's what were going to do, I'm going to loosen this up, because we don't want any kind of constriction," the deputy said.

In a Facebook post, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said when she bent down to drop off the package, an eastern diamondback rattlesnake coiled near the front door bit her on her upper thigh.

According to the post, the driver immediately became ill and called out for help.

She was then taken to a local hospital, where she's now listed in critical, but stable condition.

AN AMAZON SPOKESPERSON TELLS US:

"Our thoughts are with the driver and we hope for a full recovery after this frightening incident," an Amazon spokesperson told NBC Miami affiliate WESH. "Together, with the delivery service partner, we're looking into the circumstances surrounding this incident and continue to make sure that drivers understand they should not complete a delivery if they feel unsafe."

Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes, which are highly venomous, are "very common to this area," according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.