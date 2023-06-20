NASCAR pays homage to iconic Chicago film ahead of Street Race

NASCAR’s Chicago street race is around the corner, and the organization is getting into the Windy City spirit with a nod to a famous film that, much like the upcoming Cup Series, takes place on the streets of Chicago.

On the official NASCAR website, a creator who goes by @nascarcasm proposed a NASCAR-themed reboot of “Ferris Bueller's Day Off.”

The post alters the 1986 John Hughes movie scene by scene with witty NASCAR-related twists. In one bit, Cameron’s father’s prized Ferrari is revealed as Corey LaJoie’s infamous Cup Series face car. In another, The film's antagonist, Dean Edward R. Rooney, is beaten up by Bobby Allison.

It’s a clever way to get in the spirit of NASCAR’s first-ever Cup Series street race, which takes place on July 1 and 2. Hopefully all of the hardworking people putting on the event will have a moment to savor the beauty of a Chicago summer day.

After all, life moves pretty fast...