3 Killed in Shooting at Maryland Manufacturing Facility

Three people are dead and four others are wounded after someone opened fire inside a manufacturing facility in western Maryland Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Deputies responded to the active shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc. on Bikle Road in Smithsburg around 2:30 p.m.

A law enforcement official told NBC News that three people were killed and four others were wounded.

A Maryland state trooper later suffered a minor injury in a shootout with the suspect about 5 miles away from the manufacturing plant, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The shooter was captured and is alive, officials said.

“The suspect is no longer a threat to the community,” the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The shooter was hospitalized, but their condition is unclear at this time.

Chopper4 video of the aftermath of that scene shows a red four-door car pinned in by a burgundy SUV on Mapleville Road near the Mt. Aetna traffic circle, about 5 or so miles from the manufacturing plant.

On the ground outside the driver's side door of the red car, police put an evidence marker next to a gun.

Smithsburg is in a remote area near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border and a few miles from Hagerstown, Maryland.

No further information was immediately available.

