12 Injured in Shooting at South Carolina Mall; 3 Detained

Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital, authorities said.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said three people have been detained and authorities do not believe the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre was random.

Authorities said no fatalities have been reported but that two of the shooting victims are in critical condition.

A shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital has left multiple people injured, police said.

Columbia police said they were evacuating the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon and working to assess the scene. They urged anyone still sheltering inside the mall to call 911 so that authorities could find them.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”

Authorities did not immediately release additional details.

