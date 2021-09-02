Moo-ving Rescue: Crews Help Free Cow Trapped in Tree Amid Ida Floodwaters

A cow was rescued from a tree in Louisiana after becoming wedged between branches amid Hurricane Ida floodwaters.

Video shared by St. Bernard Parish shows workers in waist-deep water using a chainsaw to cut branches around the cow in order to free the bovine animal.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Louis Pomes and Parish Government employees, Tyler Acosta, David Palmer and Roy Ragan, Sr. rescue a #cow wedged in a tree in Florissant following #Hurricane #Ida,” St. Bernard Parish said in a tweet Tuesday.

Hurricane Ida blew ashore Sunday on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, the 2005 storm that breached New Orleans’ levees, devastated the city and was blamed for 1,800 deaths.

The storm, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland, swamped the Louisiana coast and ravaged the electrical grid in the stifling, late-summer heat.

Residents living amid the maze of rivers and bayous along the state's Gulf Coast retreated desperately to their attics or roofs and posted their addresses on social media with instructions for search-and-rescue teams on where to find them.

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi — including all of New Orleans — were left without power.

The remnants of the storm also dumped historic rain over Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, with at least 14 deaths linked to flooding in those states. It also spawned catastrophic tornadoes in Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.

The storm moved into southern New England overnight where inundated roads were causing commuter delays.