Hospitalized Victim in Monterey Park Mass Shooting Dies, Bringing Death Toll to 11

One of the 10 victims sent to the hospital in a mass shooting in Monterey Park as the community celebrated the Lunar New Year has died, LAC+USC Medical Center revealed Monday.

Four of the 10 victims were sent to LAC+USC Medical Center following the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10.

“The tragic events from this past weekend have shaken our communities to the core. On behalf of our medical teams and staff, I want to express our sincerest condolences to all who have been touched by this tragedy,” Jorge Orozco, Chief Executive Officer at LAC+USC Medical Center, said in a news release.

Orozco said that despite their best efforts to save the person’s life, the victim died, bringing the mass shooting's death toll to 11.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we are saddened to share that one of the victims has succumbed to their extensive injuries. We want to express our deepest sympathies to their families and loved ones,” Orozco said.

No identifying information was released.

One other victim in the hospital’s care was in serious condition, while two others were recovering.

“Our medical teams are working around the clock to care for them, and we remain hopeful for their complete recoveries,” the statement continued.

The news of the latest fatality in the tragic mass shooting comes after two of the victims, both women in their 60s, were identified Monday by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.

The identities of other victims will be released, pending notification of family members.

The victims who died at the scene are in their 50s, 60s and 70s, according to the coroner's office.

11 Killed at Lunar New Year Shooting in Monterey Park: Photos

Here are the victims killed in the shooting who have been identified by the coroner's office.

My Nhan, 65

Lilan Li, 63

Woman in her 50s

Woman in her 60s

Woman in her 60s

Man in his 70s

Man in his 70s

Man in his 60s

Man in his 60s

Man in his 70s

The shooting happened following a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park. About 20 minutes after the gunfire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio, the gunman targeted a second dance hall in the nearby community of Alhambra, where he was disarmed, authorities said.

The man identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as the shooter, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in a van in a Torrance strip mall parking lot, the sheriff's department said.

A motive in the shooting remains unclear, Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday.

The massacre was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month.