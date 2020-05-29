George Floyd

Minnesota Authorities: Officer Who Knelt on George Floyd Has Been Arrested

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will announce charges against Derek Chauvin at a 2 p.m. ET news conference. Watch live coverage in the video player below

The Minneapolis officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in custody after pleading that he could not breathe, was arrested Friday.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said state investigators arrested Derek Chauvin.

The arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct that had been abandoned by officers.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday acknowledged the “abject failure” of the response to this week’s violent protests. Walz said the state would take over the response and that it’s time to show respect and dignity to those who are suffering.

A video shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the neck of black man as they place him under arrest. The man can be heard telling officers he can't breathe. After several minutes on the ground, the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

