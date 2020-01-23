Michelle Carter Awaiting Early Release From Mass. Jail

Michelle Carter will become a free woman Thursday once she is released early from prison after serving time for an involuntary manslaughter charge for the suicide of her boyfriend Conrad Roy III.

The Fairhaven resident is being released early for good behavior, according to Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson. She was sentenced to 15 months behind bars and served 12 months.

Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter after it was determined she urged Roy via text messages and phone calls to kill himself. She also misled Roy’s family members when he was missing.

Roy was 18-years-old when his body was found in his pickup truck behind a store in 2014. It was determined he died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

In his final moments, Roy was in touch with Carter and expressed doubts about suicide. When he told his girlfriend that he was scared and exited the truck, Carter urged him to “get back in” his truck. Prosecutors said the defendant wanted to be the “grieving girlfriend” in order to get attention.

The defendant’s release comes 10 days after the United States Supreme Court denied Carter’s appeal. Following her release, Carter will be on probation until 2022.

Carter’s infamous case created international interest as the trial provided a disturbing look at depression and suicide in teenagers. Both Roy and Carter struggled with depression and court documents revealed Roy confided in his girlfriend.

"All I can think of is his smiling face," said Conrad's grandmother, Janice Roy, shortly after Carter was first charged in connection to the suicide. "He used to come play with his cousins on the beach."

The disturbing case became inspiration for the documentary “I Love You, Now Die,” which explored the trial and got family members’ perspective on the tragedy.