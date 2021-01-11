Florida

Manatee With ‘Trump' Etched Onto Back Found in Florida

The discovery was made Sunday in the Homosassa River north of Tampa

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the harassment of this manatee. The animal was reported to federal authorities over the weekend when it was discovered with the words "Trump" scrapped in its back.
Federal authorities are investigating after a manatee with the word "Trump" etched onto its back was found in Florida.

The discovery was made Sunday in the Homosassa River north of Tampa, the Citrus County Chronicle reported.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the incident, the paper reported.

Manatees are protected by the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act and are federally protected by both the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act. Harassing a manatee can carry a penalty of a $50,000 fine and/or up to one year in federal prison.

The species had been endangered but was reclassified to a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act in May, 2017.

