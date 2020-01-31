coronavirus

Officials Confirm Bay Area’s First Case of Coronavirus in Santa Clara County

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department was informed by the CDC that a man in the county tested positive for the illness

By NBC Bay Area staff

Santa Clara County health officials on Friday announced that a resident of the county has tested positive for the new coronavirus, marking the first confirmed case in the Bay Area.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that it was a man who tested positive for the illness, according to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

Across California, two cases in Los Angeles and one in Orange County have already been confirmed.

The coronavirus, which started in Wuhan, China, has spread to nearly 10,000 confirmed cases, with a death toll of 213, officials say.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

