4 girls stabbed in Massachusetts movie theater in random attack

A male allegedly stabbed multiple girls ages 9 to 17 in a Massachusetts movie theater before leading police on a car chase to Cape Cod.

According to police, the male entered AMC Braintree 10 around 6p.m., walked past the ticket counter and entered one of the theaters without paying. Police say the male then stabbed four young girls in an unprovoked attack. He then ran out of the theater and drove away in an SUV, according to police.

The girls, ranging from ages 9 to 17, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities tracked down the suspect through video footage that captured his license plate number and put a call out to law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect's vehicle.

Authorities say the suspect was then involved another stabbing at a McDonalds inside the Route 3 Park and Ride in Plymouth a short time after. In that incident, a 21 year-old woman and a 29 year-old man were both taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle helped State Police troopers locate the vehicle in Sandwich. According to State Police, troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it failed to stop. The suspect led State Police on a car chase that ended in a fiery crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to State Police.

Authorities have not released the suspect's identity or age, or any additional information on the pending charges.