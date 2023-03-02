Crime and Courts

Knives, a Gun, and Masks Were Seized From Idaho Student Killer's Car, Records Show

The long list of items taken from Bryan Kohlberger's white Elantra were publicly released Thursday, two months after Pennsylvania State Police arrested him at his parents' home.

By Staff and wire reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several knives, a gun, ammunition, and masks were seized from a white Hyundai Elantra belonging to the graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.

The search were made public Tuesday, two months after Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bryan Kohberger at his parents' home in eastern Pennsylvania.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old former doctoral student at Washington State University, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

The university said it’s destroying the property as a “healing step.”

At least three knives, a .40-caliber Glock with ammunition and several containers with a "green leafy substance" inside were seized from the car. Several dark masks and lots of clothing, books and shoes were also taken from the Elantra.

The disclosure comes two days after shared that during the search of his parents' residence, Pennsylvania State Police swabbed Kohberger's DNA and seized a silver flashlight, four “medical-style gloves,” a white Arizona Jean Co. T-shirt, a black Champion sweatshirt, a pair of black-and-white size 13 Nike shoes, black Under Armour socks, black Under Armour shorts and black Under Armour boxers, according to an inventory of the items.

The significance of the any of items, if any, was not immediately clear.

A roommate who lived in the home where the attack took place has told authorities she was awakened in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, opened her bedroom door and saw a masked figure clad in black clothing walking past her.

Kohberger's preliminary hearing is scheduled for late June. He has yet to enter a plea.

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched Kohberger’s Washington state apartment, according to documents released in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

