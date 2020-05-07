Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released From Hospital After Being Treated for Gallstones

The Notorious R.B.G. appears to be A-OK.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital on Wednesday after being treated for gallstones, the court said in a statement.

Ginsburg underwent nonsurgical treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday for a benign gallbladder condition that was causing an infection, NBC News reports. The condition was detected Monday after the court's historic telephone session for oral arguments. Tests confirmed that a gallstone had migrated to her cystic duct, causing a blockage and infection.

Ginsburg, 87, one of the court's liberal-leaning justices, was "resting comfortably" at the hospital before being released. She was treated last summer for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, and she underwent surgery in late 2018 for lung cancer.

