Justice Department to Sue Georgia Over Restrictive Voting Law

The Justice Department will announce Friday that it is suing the state of Georgia over its recently enacted voting restrictions, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The move is the first federal enforcement action around the spate of Republican-led laws that impose limits on voting in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s election loss.

The Republican-controlled state government in Georgia imposed a set sweeping new restrictions, many of them fueled by Trump's false claims that the 2020 election had been subject to rampant fraud.

