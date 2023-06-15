Incredible video: Brazen bear climbs into NH worker's truck, grabs a snack

A hungry black bear hopped right into a work truck in New Hampshire on Wednesday, gobbling up part of a worker's lunch as it hung out the passenger's side window.

Milinda Stark Scott, the owner of American Plate Glass in Claremont, shared the incredible video on Facebook on Wednesday.

"American Plate Glass got a new employee this afternoon on our job site in Sunapee New Hampshire," she wrote.

American Plate Glass employee Joey Carter recalled that he and his team were finishing a job and moving tools when a coworker spotted the black bear in their vehicle.

“I ran up to find the bear eating nuts," Carter said. "The bear sat there for five to ten minutes and then grabbed my cooler."

The video shows the bear peering out the passenger's side window, with its right paw hanging over the side as it chomped on the worker's nuts, which it appeared to have removed from a cooler. It appeared to have climbed in through the open window.

"There's a black bear in our truck," Stark can be heard saying over the radio.

Scott later said she thought the bear was a human in a bear costume because of the human-like way he was sitting in the seat.

"It's a frickin' black bear, eating Joey’s nuts in the front seat of the truck," one worker said.

"I was trying to be healthy, too!" another worker, ostensibly Joey, said.

To resolve the situation, one of the workers at American Plate Glass climbed onto the roof of the truck to avert the bear's attention from the food.

“The bear didn’t like that; it wasn’t scared until my coworker got onto the truck,” Carter said.

Scott and Carter asserted that no one felt they were in danger. After all, they were only 25 feet away from the truck observing “Barry,” the nickname given to the bear by Scott following the incident.

Scott later posted another picture on Facebook, showing the bear now outside the truck, "Having a rest after lunch."

Scott jokingly noted that “Barry” has been terminated as an employee of American Plate Glass due to food stealing.