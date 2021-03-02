voting rights

In Supreme Court, GOP Attorney Defends Voting Restrictions by Saying They Help Republicans Win

The case could have big implications outside of Arizona

In this April 19, 2018, file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington, D.C.
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

A Republican attorney defending Arizona's voting restrictions in front of the Supreme Court told justices Tuesday that the GOP was defending the measures because they disadvantage Democrats.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments over Arizona voting restrictions in a pair of consolidated cases challenging a state law banning ballot collection and a policy that tosses ballots cast in the wrong precinct. Democrats have sued, saying the rules discriminate against minorities and violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

The case could have big implications outside of Arizona if the justices create a test for how to evaluate such voting rights cases under the voting rights legislation.

This article tagged under:

voting rightsSupreme CourtRepublican Party
