ICE to Consider Military Service in Deportation Cases

Immigration and Customs Enforcement will consider military service a “significant mitigating factor that weighs against” taking enforcement action in deportation cases, according to a policy directive published Tuesday.

ICE's directive said that U.S. military service of a noncitizen and their immediate family members will be taken into account when deciding whether to deport someone or take other immigration enforcement measures.

“ICE values the incredible contributions of noncitizens who have served in the U.S. military,” ICE acting Director Tae Johnson said in the statement. “Through this directive, ICE will consider U.S. military service by a noncitizen or their immediate family members when determining whether to take civil immigration enforcement decisions against a noncitizen.”

In a May 23 memo, the agency was directed that military service is a “significant mitigating factor that weighs against” taking enforcement action in an immigration case, although each case must be decided on the totality of the circumstances.

