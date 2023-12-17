How Texas Gov. Greg Abbott divided Democrats on immigration with migrant busing

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott knows he’s wreaking havoc by sending busloads of migrants from his border towns to sanctuary cities.

The signs are evident.

New York says it’s at a breaking point. Chicago is running out of time and space before a harsh winter sets in. Washington, D.C. says its housing is at capacity. Other cities, like Denver, have declared states of emergency.

A federal appeals court ordered Texas to move a floating barrier aimed at stopping migrants.

But if Abbott has made one thing clear, it’s this: He’s not stopping.

It has all added up to a shift in the immigration debate, where Democrats are calling out the president of their own party to do more to contain what they call a crisis. And this winter could make it worse.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.