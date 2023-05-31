Here Are 10 Words That Will Be Featured in the African American English Dictionary

Precise definitions for “bussin,” “chitterlings” and “cakewalk” will be distributed to the world in 2025 with a new dictionary issued by Oxford University Press.

Last year, Oxford University Press revealed its plan to publish the “Oxford Dictionary of African American English,” an entirely unequaled list. During a recent online presentation, those tied to the publication revealed that they already selected 100 words to include in its dictionary and has its eyes set on publication in March 2025, according to The New York Times

Below, find 10 of the definitions and etymologies included in the soon-to-be-published dictionary and revealed by the Times.

bussin (adjective and participle): 1. Especially describing food: tasty, delicious. Also more generally: impressive, excellent. 2. Describing a party, event, etc.: busy, crowded, lively. (Variant forms: bussing, bussin’.)

The public can contribute to the collection by submitting relevant words here.

Henry Louis Gates Jr. is a literary critic and African American history professor at Harvard University. He spoke to the Times about his role as editor of the project, which will be contributed to by researchers and editors from both Oxford Languages and the Harvard University Hutchins Center for African & African American Research.

“Everybody has an urgent need for self-expression,” Gates explained in his interview, of the importance of inclusivity and word representation in dictionaries. “You need to be able to communicate what you feel and what you think to other people in your speech community... That is why we refashioned the English language.”

According to Gates, the words will also be added to Oxford English Dictionary.

“That is the best of both worlds” he explained of the decision to include the words in the English language dictionary. “Because we want to show how Black English is part of the larger of Englishes, as they say, spoken around the world,” he remarked.

