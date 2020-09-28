Breonna Taylor

Grand Jury Member Seeks to Have Transcripts Released in Breonna Taylor Case

The juror who filed the motion wishes to remain anonymous

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A member of the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case filed a motion in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday to have the sealed grand jury transcripts and records released "so that the truth may prevail."

The motion, filed in Jefferson County five days after the jury’s decision was announced, also asks that the jurors be allowed to speak on the case as a matter of public interest, according to the petition.

The juror who filed the motion wishes to remain anonymous but also feels “compelled to act in a manner that promotes transparency, truth, and justice,” the motion said.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 23 hours ago

Trump's Tax Revelation Could Tarnish Image That Fueled Rise

Coronavirus Pandemic 1 hour ago

Worldwide Grief: Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 1 Million

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Breonna TaylorLouisville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us