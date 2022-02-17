First Victoria's Secret Model With Down Syndrome Is Latina

Sofía Jirau has made history as the first model for Victoria's Secret with Down syndrome, after joining 17 other women in launching the brand's new campaign.

The 24-year-old Puerto Rican model celebrated the milestone on Valentine's Day following the debut of the Love Cloud Collection, a line of underwear.

"One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret," Jirau wrote on her Instagram profile in Spanish. "I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome!"

