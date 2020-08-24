DOT Sign Hacked to Display ‘Trump 2020' Message in Conn.

A portable Department of Transportation sign at a road construction site in Norwalk was hacked Monday morning to display a pro-Trump message.

The sign is at a milling and resurfacing project along Route 136 in Norwalk.

Drivers passing the sign this morning saw the message "Don't Vote Joe" and "Trump 2020."

A spokesman for the DOT said their crews discovered the sign this morning and reprogrammed it with the correct message about the resurfacing of the road.

The agency is reaching out to the vendor that supplied the sign to prevent unauthorized access to it.