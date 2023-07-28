Crime and Courts

Aaron Hernandez's brother, Dennis, facing federal charges connected to alleged threats

Federal prosecutors say Hernandez contacted an individual on July 6 and 7 through Facebook Messenger and made several statements threatening to carry out a shooting at UConn

By Bob Connors

Dennis Hernandez
Bristol Police and the Connecticut Department of Correction

Dennis "DJ" Hernandez, brother of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez, is now facing federal charges in connection with alleged threats made earlier this month.

Hernandez appeared in Hartford federal court Friday afternoon to face charges of interstate threatening and stalking, according to the Department of Justice.

The former UConn quarterback was arrested July 19 after a victim called Bristol police to say Hernandez's mental health was deteriorating and that he was planning a school shooting, according to the arrest warrant.

Federal prosecutors say Hernandez contacted an individual on July 6 and 7 through Facebook Messenger and made several statements threatening to carry out a shooting at UConn.

According to federal prosecutors, one of the messages read “I would recommend remaining away from there because when I go I’m taking down everything And don’t give a f--- who gets caught in the crossfire. I’ve died for years now and now it’s others people turn. I’m prepared to give my life. So if I don’t get to see you on the outside know I love you always Not all shootings are bad I’m realizing. Some are necessary for change to happen.”

Hernandez also made a threat to carry out a shooting at Brown University, according to the Bristol arrest warrant.

On July 18 and 19, Hernandez made Facebook posts threatening to kille three people who live out of state and also sent text messages to one of the victims, according to federal prosecutors.

The federal complaing charges Hernandez with transmitting interstate communications contaning a threat to injure, and interstate stalking. Each charge carries a maximum of five years in prison.

Hernandez has been in state custody since his arrest last week. He is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Tuesday.

