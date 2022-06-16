NYC Subway Rider Killed in Terrifying Accident Wasn't Trapped by His Pants: MTA

A 37-year-old subway rider died after being dragged by a train -- and then hit by another -- after he somehow got trapped between the platform and the Q he was deboarding in Brooklyn, officials said Thursday.

It's a scene that likely appears in many New Yorkers' nightmares but one that apparently didn't involve the victim's pants or another clothing item getting stuck in the subway doors as the NYPD initially described.

Speaking from the Midwood station Thursday, New York City Transit President Richard Davey said the doors had already closed when the rider, identified by police as Marcus Bryant of Ocean Avenue, somehow got stuck between the train and platform.

"This was not a door incident," Davey emphasized. He said there was one witness and MTA employees have been questioned and undergone drug and alcohol testing, as per agency protocol, following what happened. The investigation is ongoing.

Bryant was getting off a northbound Q train at Brooklyn's Avenue M stop at East 16th Street shortly before midnight when he got trapped -- it's still not clear how -- and ended up on the tracks. Then he was hit by a northbound Q train.

Power was shut off in the area so authorities could pull him off the tracks. They did and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Bryant later died. He would have turned 38 years old just before Independence Day.

Service was restored in the area before 1 a.m. No other details were available.