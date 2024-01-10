decision 2024

Chris Christie is set to drop out of the 2024 presidential race

By Associated Press and Staff

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie delivers a speech about drug addiction at Hope on Haven Hill, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Rochester, N.H.
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie plans to suspend his long-shot presidential campaign Wednesday, according to two sources who have knowledge of the campaign and its plans, NBC News reported.

Christie is not expected to make any endorsement at this time, according to one of the sources, who speculated that Christie may want to wait until after the Iowa caucus next Monday before making any announcement to amplify its effect.

The decision removes the most high-profile and consistent critic of Trump still in the Republican primary, with Christie weathering boos and catcalls at GOP debates when he stuck to his message against the former president.

Here’s what you need to know about the former governor of New Jersey.
