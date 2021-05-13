car fire

Car Erupts in Flames When Md. Driver Uses Hand Sanitizer While Smoking a Cigarette

A Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman said hand sanitizer and a lit cigarette can be a bad combination in an unventilated area like a car 

By Hector Garcia

car fire

A car exploded into flames Thursday evening in Maryland when a driver used hand sanitizer while smoking a cigarette, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

The fire started about 5:30 p.m. at the Federal Plaza Shopping Center.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The driver used hand sanitizer while smoking a cigarette, which a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman said is a bad combination in an unventilated area like a car. 

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue treated and transported one adult with minor burns and non-life threatening injuries. 

The car was a total loss.

This article tagged under:

car fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us