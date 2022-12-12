Capitol Police Officer Injured on Jan. 6 Cites ‘Trauma' of Riot in Resignation Letter

U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, who sustained injuries during the Jan. 6 riot, announced plans to leave his job this week in a letter shared with NBC News.

Gonell, in a Dec. 9 letter to Chief of Police J. Thomas Manger, said his separation from the department would take effect Saturday.

“It is with immense sadness that I announce my formal separation from the Department effective December 17, 2022 to continue to focus on healing, both physically and mentally, from injuries I sustained in the line of duty on January 6, 2021," Gonell wrote.

"After speaking with my orthopedic doctor, my mental health providers, and my family, I think it’s in my best interest to take time off away from the daily reminders that keep re-triggering my trauma," he added.

U.S. Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell testified on Tuesday before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

