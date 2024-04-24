Animals and Wildlife

Rescuers save 10 of 11 dolphins in mass stranding on Cape Cod

One of the dolphins died during the rescue, but the rest were able to be released together, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare

By Asher Klein

International Fund for Animal Welfare workers attend to a stranded dolphin in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
Courtesy IFAW

Rescuers were able to save 10 of 11 dolphins that were stranded in shallow water on Cape Cod Tuesday, according to an animal welfare group.

Eight of the dolphins were found in Wellfleet's Duck Creek, three in a hook-shaped part of Herring Creek where dolphin strandings are common, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare. One of the dolphins died during the rescue, but the rest were able to be released together.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free 24/7

"While the dolphins suffered from stress related to the stranding, we're very optimistic and full of hope for their return to deeper waters," IFAW stranding biologist Lauren Cooley said in a statement.

International Fund for Animal Welfare workers attend to a stranded dolphin in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
Courtesy IFAW
International Fund for Animal Welfare workers attend to a stranded dolphin in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

It took about 45 people to rescue the dolphins from the mud, according IFAW, a nonprofit that's established a base on the Cape to assist with dolphin strandings.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us