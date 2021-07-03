missing child

Bloodhound in Tennessee Finds Missing 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Abducted by Father

Fred the bloodhound was able to successfully locate the child after smelling something that belonged to the father and tracking the two down via scent

K-9 Deputy Richard Tidwell and Rutherford County sheriff's bloodhound Fred.
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

A bloodhound is being called a hero after helping track down a 6-year-old girl who had been missing since May, according to Tennessee officials.

Fred the bloodhound successfully led authorities to a barricaded outbuilding where the girl and her father were located nearly one month after the child was allegedly abducted by her father.

The girl, who had been removed from the custody of her 34-year-old father in March after they had been found camping out under a bridge, had been missing since May 26, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.

