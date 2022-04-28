Russia-Ukraine War

Biden to Ask Congress for New Ukraine Aid Package Thursday

Administration officials described the amount of the request as “massive” but would not provide a specific dollar amount for the aid, which is intended to last through September

US President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden will request Congress fund a new supplemental aid package for Ukraine during remarks from the White House Thursday morning, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The extra funding is intended to last for the next five months, through the end of the fiscal year, the sources said.

Administration officials earlier described the amount of the request as “massive” but would not provide a specific dollar amount. Some details were still not finalized, the officials said.

The amount — coming after more than $3 billion in military aid has already been given from the U.S. to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion — is intended to fund U.S. military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through Sept. 30, the officials said. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

After NBC News reported Wednesday that the request would be through the current fiscal year, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the announcement “will definitely be this week.”

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he has approved an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion

