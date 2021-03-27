Asian American Official Shows His Military Scars During Meeting, Asks ‘Is This Patriot Enough?'

A township trustee in a Cincinnati suburb made a powerful statement during a board meeting this week after showing the scars he got while serving in the U.S. Army.

At Tuesday's meeting of the West Chester Township, Ohio, Board of Trustees, chairman Lee Wong, 69, revealed the scars he bears across his chest as he delivered an impromptu speech about violence against Asian Americans following the killing of six women of Asian descent in Georgia as well as a recent uptick in racially-motivated attacks against Asian Americans nationwide.

Wong, who considers himself a moderate Republican, first opened up about coming to the U.S. from Borneo at 18 and the "unfortunate event" that led him to pursue a career in public service. While in Chicago during the 1970s, someone beat him up for being Asian, according to Wong.

"We went to court and he never got punished, so that changed the course of my career. I went to the U.S. Army and served 20 years in active duty. For too long, I have put up with a lot of s--- in silence, excuse me the language," Wong said. "Too afraid to speak out, fearing more abuse and discrimination."

A clip of his speech, posted to Twitter, went viral after and has been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

Lee Wong, an elected official in West Chester, Ohio & @USArmy veteran with 20-years of service, took his shirt off during a town hall meeting on Wednesday and revealed scars he received during his service. “Is this patriot enough?” he asked #StopAsianHate https://t.co/3nCwTlVGxD pic.twitter.com/0R1TX3MTtp — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) March 26, 2021

