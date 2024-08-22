Angel Reese has scored yet another endorsement deal, and this one is a no-brainer

The WNBA All-Star released a "Reese's Pieces" apparel collection in partnership with The Hershey Company on TheAngelReese.com. Two more collections, including a jersey, are set to drop in the future.

To the Reese’s Pieces, y’all made this happen! Shop our limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on https://t.co/AwOamxss3O NOW! Stay tuned for 2 more drops to come. WE LOVE YOU ALL!!! @reeses 🍫🧩 #REESESPIECES #officialpartnership pic.twitter.com/HuLAg7EXpZ — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 21, 2024

“The fans really made this happen,” Reese told the Boardroom's Nick DePaula. “This collection is for my Reese’s Pieces — who’ve been with me every step of the way.”

This sponsorship deal comes after a social media interaction between Reese and the candy brand in which Reese referred to her fans as "Reese's pieces" after a big win against the Indiana Fever back in June. The candy brand responded with a custom graphic of a chocolate candy wearing a sweatband.

Where are we? Just following our favorite player. pic.twitter.com/4ZKNaPVuU1 — REESE'S (@reeses) June 28, 2024

Days later, Reese rocked a pair of custom Reeboks designed by Marvin Baroota that featured the Reese's candy logo and a peanut butter cup painted across the shoe.

The collection, which dropped on Wednesday, features eight items and includes t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats.

“We worked as quickly as possible with Reese’s to build a collection that really reflected who I am — bold, vibrant, and unapologetically me," Reese said.

Reese is having a stellar rookie season for the Chicago Sky, averaging 13.6 points and 12.3 rebounds through 27 starts and on pace to break the single-season rookie record for double-doubles.