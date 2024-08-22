Angel Reese

Angel Reese partners with Reese's candy, drops apparel collection

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has inked a sponsorship deal with The Hershey Company for a series of merchandise drops

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Angel Reese has scored yet another endorsement deal, and this one is a no-brainer

The WNBA All-Star released a "Reese's Pieces" apparel collection in partnership with The Hershey Company on TheAngelReese.com. Two more collections, including a jersey, are set to drop in the future.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

“The fans really made this happen,” Reese told the Boardroom's Nick DePaula. “This collection is for my Reese’s Pieces — who’ve been with me every step of the way.”

This sponsorship deal comes after a social media interaction between Reese and the candy brand in which Reese referred to her fans as "Reese's pieces" after a big win against the Indiana Fever back in June. The candy brand responded with a custom graphic of a chocolate candy wearing a sweatband.

Days later, Reese rocked a pair of custom Reeboks designed by Marvin Baroota that featured the Reese's candy logo and a peanut butter cup painted across the shoe.

U.S. & World

2024 DNC

‘Stand up and fight': Read Tim Walz's full speech to the Democratic National Convention

Decision 2024

Read and watch: former President Bill Clinton's full speech to the Democratic National Convention

The collection, which dropped on Wednesday, features eight items and includes t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“We worked as quickly as possible with Reese’s to build a collection that really reflected who I am — bold, vibrant, and unapologetically me," Reese said.

Reese is having a stellar rookie season for the Chicago Sky, averaging 13.6 points and 12.3 rebounds through 27 starts and on pace to break the single-season rookie record for double-doubles.

This article tagged under:

Angel Reese
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us