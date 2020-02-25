US Soldier in South Korea Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A U.S. service member stationed in South Korea has tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19, United States Forces Korea said in a statement.

The 23-year-old soldier stationed at Camp Carroll, which is northwest of Daegu, is the first U.S. service member to test positive.

He is in self-quarantine at his off-base residence, the military said.

U.S. Forces Korea said that it was conducting "contract tracing" with the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if anyone else may have been exposed, NBC News reports.

The U.S. soldier visited Camp Walker, which is in Daegu, on Monday and Camp Carroll from Friday to Tuesday, the military said.

