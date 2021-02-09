Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek's ‘Jeopardy!' Wardrobe Donated to Charity

Trebek began hosting "Jeopardy" in 1984. His last day in the studio was Oct. 29 -- 10 days before he died Nov. 8 from pancreatic cancer at age 80.

By City News Service

Eric McCandless

"Jeopardy!" and the family of its late host, Alex Trebek, donated a significant portion of his wardrobe -- including suits, neckties, shoes and belts -- to The Doe Fund, an organization that provides work, housing, training and education to those in need, it was announced Tuesday.

"During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering," said Mike Richards, the show's executive producer. "Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request."

Trebek's son, Matthew, a supporter of the fund, suggested the contribution, and packed the garments with "Jeopardy!" costumer Steven Zimbelman.

Jeopardy! Feb 3

Savannah Guthrie Named Upcoming ‘Jeopardy!' Guest Host, Among Others

Jeopardy! Jan 26

‘Jeopardy!' Ends in Rare Tie — Watch the Heart-Stopping Way a Winner Was Chosen

Jeopardy! Jan 10

‘Jeopardy!' Contestants Recall Alex Trebek's Final Episode: ‘He Brought His A Game'

The donation includes 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, nine sports coats, nine pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, two parkas and three pairs of dress slacks. The clothes will be distributed to participants in The Doe Fund's reentry program, Ready, Willing and Able, to be worn on job interviews.

"We are so grateful for 'Jeopardy!' and the Trebek family's commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us," said Harriet McDonald, president of the fund. "The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they're hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing."

Trebek began hosting "Jeopardy" in 1984. His last day in the studio was Oct. 29 -- 10 days before he died Nov. 8 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. The late host's final episode aired on Jan. 8.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Alex Trebek
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us