Flames Rip Through Pennsylvania Senior Living Community

Seniors were evacuated into 40-degree weather and some were sent to local hospitals when a 5-alarm fire erupted at a senior living home in West Chester, Pa. Thursday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Flames ripped through a senior living community in Chester County, Pennsylvania Thursday night, sending 140 residents into the cold and local shelters. About 20 residents were sent to local hospitals.

The five-alarm fire at the Barclay Friends community on the 700 block of North Franklin Street in West Chester led staff to evacuate residents on foot, in wheelchairs and even in beds, wrapped in blankets.

Residents were triaged on a neighborhood street, then were transported to a number of different shelters on ambulances and school buses.

Seniors took shelter in places including the Hollinger Field House at West Chester University.



At an early-morning press conference, Chester County officials said they weren't ready yet to confirm the number injured or how serious the injuries were.

But people at the scene described a frightening rescue from the fire, which started before 11 p.m. Thursday and was finally controlled at 1:22 a.m. Friday.

An employee who was inside the building said staff rushed into residents' rooms when they realized the scope of the fire and began rushing them to safety.

Another worker, with tears in her eyes, said she was worried about the residents that she had come to know over three years working at Barclay Friends.

"It's sad," said Nellie Mingey. "This is their home. A lot of them don't have anywhere to go."

Unhurt residents were being reunited with friends and family at the nearby shelters; the Red Cross is responding to help those displaced.

Neighbors rushed to the scene as well to help comfort evacuees. One woman who lives within a mile of the scene said she called a first responder friend as soon as she saw the flames, then rushed over with donations from Wawa of coffee and water for the overwhelmed evacuees.

"Everyone seems ok, but they are tired," the neighbor said. "They look really, really exhausted. They've had a long night."

Barclay Friends is a senior living community that provides professional nursing staff 24 hours a day, meals and other services, according to its website.

