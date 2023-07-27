Summer is the perfect time to soak up some sun and cool off, and pools and beaches are popular destinations for many people and families looking to do so. However, it’s important to prioritize safety and take necessary measures to prevent accidents from happening while having fun.

Before you head out to the beach or take a dip in the pool, here are some tips to know to swim safely this summer:

Never swim alone

Whether you are at the beach or home, you should never go swimming by yourself. Regardless of your age and swimming abilities, accidents can happen, and it is always safest to have someone around to help in case of an emergency.

Never leave children unsupervised near water

Children should always have constant undistracted adult supervision around water, even if a lifeguard is on duty. According to the CDC, drowning is one of the leading causes of deaths in children. To reduce the risks of water emergencies, children and adults should enroll in swim classes to learn water skills and how to swim.

Parents and guardians should also teach children about pool safety hazards, such as; staying away from drains and suction outlets. Always check for loose, broken or missing drain covers and locate the emergency shutoff.

Nearly 4,000 people die from drowning every year in the U.S., and here’s what the U.S. Swim School Association and the American Red Cross say you should do if someone is drowning.

Install pool fencing and secure gates

If you have a pool at home, make sure it has a fence at least 4 feet tall. It should have self-latching gates to prevent children or pets from wandering unsupervised.

Stock the pool area with safety equipment

Having safety equipment in or around the pool area, such as flotation devices and telescopic poles, may be a lifesaver for someone having trouble in the water.

Learn CPR

Knowing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a life-saving skill to have. Many organizations offer free classes that teach how to perform CPR on adults and children in case of an emergency.

Buy appropriate swim gear

For young or inexperienced swimmers, consider purchasing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket instead of relying on inflatable water toys or water wings. Life jackets are more reliable and provide better support while in the water.

Be cautious in open water

Swimming in open water can be dangerous for swimmers of all ages and swimming skills. There may be uneven surfaces, less visibility, currents and undertow. Always swim where it is safe and follow the rules of any safety guidelines posted near the water.

As you head into the beach and pool this summer, keep these safety tips in mind. For more tips on how to make the most of your summer while staying safe, visit poolsafely.gov, American Red Cross, and Safe Kids Worldwide.