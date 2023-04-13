Indiana

4 People Shot During Memorial for Slain Man at Indiana Park

One woman and three men were taken to a hospital after a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial.

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Four people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. during a balloon release at McCormick Park in Fort Wayne, Officer Anthony Krock told The Journal Gazette.

One woman and three men were taken to a hospital. Krock did not release their conditions.

Krissy Williams told the newspaper that the memorial was held to honor Tyreece Vachon, 19, who was fatally shot Tuesday outside an apartment complex.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Indianashooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us