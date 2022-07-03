funeral home

31 Decomposing Bodies Found at Indiana Funeral Home, Police Say

The cremated remains of 16 people were also found after Jeffersonville police received a tip about the condition of the business. No arrests have been made

Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Ind.
Google Maps

The decomposing bodies of 31 people along with the cremated remains of 16 were discovered by officers inspecting a funeral home in Indiana, police said Saturday.

The inspection of Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center came following a tip on the condition of the business, said Maj. Isaac Parker of the police department in Jeffersonville, Indiana, a city adjacent to Louisville, Kentucky.

The bodies were said to be in varying stages of decomposition. It's not clear if police suspect there was any wrongdoing. No arrests have been made.

The Jeffersonville Police Department said the discovery is part of an ongoing investigation.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

funeral homeIndianaInvestigationcoroner report
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us