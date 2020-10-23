Colorado

3 of the Largest Wildfires in Colorado History Have Occurred in 2020

Experts say climate change and a buildup of dead and parched wildland vegetation have contributed to this year's fires in the West

Colorado has seen three of its largest wildfires in state history occur this year, two of which are still growing.

The largest wildfire currently burning in the state is the Cameron Peak Fire, which has scorched more than 206,000 acres, according to the fire-reporting site InciWeb. As of Friday morning, it was 57% contained.

Firefighters in the state have also been responding to the East Troublesome Fire, which has grown to more than 170,000 acres, now the second-largest in Colorado. Over 450,000 acres are currently burning in Colorado, according to the Coloradoan.

The Pine Gulch fire, which was previously the largest wildfire in the state before being overtaken in size by the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires, is the only major fire this year to be 100 percent contained.

