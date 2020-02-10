2 Officers Shot at Arkansas Walmart: Report

Two officers were shot and a suspect killed at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas, according to the local NBC affiliate.
The shooting was reported mid-morning Monday in Forrest City, about 85 miles east of Little Rock, a dispatcher with the Forrest City Police Department told The Associated Press.
U.S. & World
Forrest City Police dispatcher Chastity Boyd told the AP that three people were shot inside the Walmart, but she didn't have information about the extent of their injuries.
KARK-TV reported that shots were fired after officers were called to the store over a person making threats. One of the two wounded officers was airlifted to a medical center, KARK reported.
Authorities are working to secure the scene.
Associated Press/NBC