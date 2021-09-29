National Coffee Day: Where to Get Free Coffee in Chicago Wednesday

Wake up and smell the (free) coffee.

Wednesday marks National Coffee Day and there is no shortage of freshly-brewed deals and freebies to celebrate the day.

Here's where you can find some in the Chicago area:

Starbucks: Starbucks' 50th anniversary means a free cup of coffee for caffeine seekers on National Coffee Day. On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Starbucks celebrates its big 5-0 with a free cup of iced or hot Pike Place Roast coffee for those who bring in a clean, reusable cup. The offer is available for cups up to 20 fluid ounces and will be distributed in cafes only at participating locations. The deal won't be honored in the drive-thru or ordered ahead through the app.

Dunkin' Donuts: Dunkin' Donuts is offering a free coffee with purchase through their loyalty program.

Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea: On National Coffee Day, customers can get a free 12-oz. cup of a specialty craft coffee from the Fairgrounds Brew Bar with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich.

7-Eleven: 7-Eleven is giving a free coffee to 7Rewards loyalty members with purchase of a pastry item.

Panera: Panera Bread is offering "free unlimited coffee" to celebrate the day.

Stop by a cafe to sip for free all day long on #NationalCoffeeDay (9/29). — Panera Bread (@panerabread) September 23, 2021

Barnes & Noble: This National Coffee Day, Barnes & Noble is offering a free coffee to anyone who purchases a bake good.