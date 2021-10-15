Zombie Maze and More: Naperville Museum's Massive Halloween Event Returns This Weekend

Nothing says scary like a zombie maze, spine-chilling performances and interactive experiences such as Frankenstein’s Laboratory and Dracula’s Lair. That is exactly what you will find this weekend at Naper Settlement's All Hallow's Eve event.

The Halloween event promises a variety of outdoor attractions, including a dark art gallery, magic show, and fire dancers spread across the museum's 14-acre campus. Guests can receive a free caricature drawing and a spooky face painting or treat themselves to local cuisine at the Taste of Fear Court.

Event organizer Denise Catina said Naper Settlement is happy to welcome everyone back after having to cancel the event last year due to the pandemic. This year there will be a lot of new attractions.

"One of the things that is really unique about this event is that many of our historic buildings actually are transformed into the backdrop of spine-chilling performances and interactive experiences," Cantina said.

According to Cantina, city and CDC health guidelines will be followed meaning that masks are required in all indoor buildings at Naper Settlement for all guests and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

"This is a great event to get the community together. All ages love this event and everyone loves being spooked."

All Hallows Eve runs from 6:30 -10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the museum, located at 523 S. Webster St. in Naperville.

Tickets for All Hallow's Eve can be found here. Children under 4 years old are free, and Naper Settlement members will receive a member ticket discount.