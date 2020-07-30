Young Girl Shot While in Car With Her Mother in Hammond, Indiana, Police Say

A young girl believed to be about 2 years old was shot late Wednesday night while in a car with her mother in Hammond, Indiana, according to police.

The shooting took place at around 9:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Craig Drive, Hammond police said in a statement.

Officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired and upon arrival, found a car with the young girl and her mother inside. The girl had been struck by a bullet "from an unknown location," police said.

The child was first rushed to Community Hospital in nearby Munster, then flown to an unspecified Chicago hospital for treatment, according to police. Authorities said the girl was believed to be in critical condition.

The mother was not injured in the shooting but was taken to an area hospital for observation, officials said.

Investigators remained on the scene overnight, laying out evidence markers, using a metal detector in an apparent search for shell casings in the nearby grass and using a helicopter to search from the sky above.

Video of the scene shows at least 10 evidence markers spread across the ground surrounding the car, which had a visible bullet hole in the rear passenger window.

Hammond police said investigators did not have information on any suspects or motive to release as of early Thursday morning.

Investigators asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact Hammond Police Detective Lieutenant Mark Tharp by calling (219) 852-2988.