Yorkville Officer Fatally Shoots Man While Responding to ‘Medical Call': Police

A Yorkville police officer fatally shot a man who authorities said had a gun as the department and firefighters responded to a "medical call" in the Chicago suburb.

According to the police department, officers and fire personnel were at the scene of a home just after 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Leisure Street for a medical call, but during the call the "individual being treated became uncooperative."

Police said at one point the man "produced a handgun" and an officer, "fearing for his own safety, and the safety of other occupants inside the home," fired a shot at 8:50 p.m.

Both the officer who fired the shot and paramedics at the scene attempted to render aid to the man, but he was ultimately pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police said a gun was recovered from the scene.

NBC 5 has yet to independently verify the account provided by police.

The officer involved is a two-year veteran of the department, police said, and has had no previous shooting incidents. He was placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

As part of procedure, the Yorkville department has requested the shooting be investigated by the Illinois State Police.

"The Yorkville Police Department is fully cooperating with the Illinois State Police as they conduct their investigation," the department said in a release.

The man's identity has not yet been released pending family notification, authorities said.