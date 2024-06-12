Xfinity outage reported across parts of Chicago. Here's what caused it

Xfinity customers across parts of Chicago are dealing with a service outage Wednesday afternoon after damage to network lines, the company said.
According to Comcast, a construction crew inadvertently caused damage to Xfinity's network lines while doing work for another company.
Outages have been reported across Chicago's North and South sides, with Comcast crews on site Wednesday afternoon working to repair the affected equipment.
The outages are expected to be repaired by 11:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to Comcast.
More information on the location of the outages can be found here.
