WXRT to Pay Tribute to Lin Brehmer With Celebration of Life Broadcast Monday

Chicago radio station WXRT will pay tribute this week to longtime disc jockey Lin Brehmer after his death following a bout with prostate cancer.

On Monday at 10 a.m. the station will broadcast a celebration of life honoring Brehmer. The time is significant because it was Brehmer’s typical first radio slot of the week

.Another WXRT fixture, Terri Hemmert shared the news of Brehmer’s passing in statements on the radio station’s social media pages, then on-air a few minutes later as she had just finished up her weekly “Breakfast with the Beatles” show.

“We'll hold each other up through this heart-breaking time,” Hemmert said. “Lin would want that. Take nothing for granted.”

Brehmer took a leave of absence in July 2022 in his fight against cancer and returned to the airwaves in November. Brehmer had hosted shows on WXRT since 1991 and was a fan favorite for his upbeat personality, Cubs fandom and for answering listener questions with thoughtful essays in his “Lin’s Bin” segment.

Brehmer was 68 years old.