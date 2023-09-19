3 hospitalized after wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Three people were hospitalized and some lanes were closed after a wrong-way crash on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Tuesday, according to Chicago Police.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

According to authorities, the male driver of a Ford Expedition was struck by the male driver of a Honda sedan traveling in the wrong direction. The driver of the SUV was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition, police said.

The driver of the sedan, along with a female passenger, were also transported to a nearby hospital. They were last listed in critical condition, officials said.

According to police, some lanes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive were closed briefly early Tuesday as part of the crash investigation.

As of 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, all lanes were reopen.